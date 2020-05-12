Which East Tennessee counties, cities are using COVID-19 patient information?

Last week, the Associated Press reported that an agreement was finalized April 3 between Tennessee’s Department of Health and the state’s Emergency Communications Board to release patient information to first responders.

Under the agreement, names and addresses of Tennesseans who have tested positive for COVID-19 are being provided to first responders, law enforcement and paramedics.

On May 12, Knoxville announced it was opting out of the Memorandum of Understanding (MOU), but Knox County said it would be participating and would use the information for inmates coming into jail.

What other counties are part of the MOU?

According to the Tennessee Department of Health, several East Tennessee counties are:

- Anderson

- Cocke

- Cumberland

- Grainger

- Monroe

- Morgan

- Roane

Which cities are using the database?

- Harriman

- Newport

- Crossville

The Roane County Sheriff's Office said that they are interested in using it for incoming inmates, but they have not pursued it yet. Blount County, which is not on the TDH list, said they are using the list, but only using addresses, not names.

