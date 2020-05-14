Calgary Zoo returning pandas to China due to bamboo barriers

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) -- The Calgary Zoo will be returning two giant pandas on loan from China because a scarcity of flights due to COVID-19 has caused problems with getting enough bamboo to feed them. Er Shun and Da Mao arrived in Calgary in 2018 after spending five years at the Toronto Zoo and were to remain in the Alberta city until 2023. The zoo's president says the facility spent months trying to overcome transportation barriers in acquiring fresh bamboo and decided it's best for the animals to be in China, where their main food source is abundant.