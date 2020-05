The Rural Metro Fire Department said crews are investigating the cause of a fire at a North Knoxville home.

According to Rural Metro, two cars were engulfed in flames 10 feet from the house when firefighters arrived at 7406 Cascade Meadow Way around 5:43 a.m. Friday.

The heat from the fire melted the siding on the house as crews managed to keep the fire contained within the cars.

No injuries were reported.

