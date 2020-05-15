Police respond to serious car accident in Oliver Springs

An accident occurred on Tri-County Blvd. in Oliver Springs around 9:45 p.m. Friday evening.

A caller told WVLT News that he observed the scene of the accident and saw multiple first responders.

The Oliver Springs Police Department said that they do not have any confirmed fatalities or injuries at the moment but that "it is not looking good."

Police are on the scene and working to confirm the status of the individuals involved.

