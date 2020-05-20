Tennessee man tried to use taxi to escape Arkansas jail, officials say

While it is not illegal to call for a taxi to take you somewhere, Arkansas authorities said an inmate there is facing charges after he tried to use a taxi to escape.

According to a probable cause affidavit, detention officers told authorities that Ear’theseus Douglas, 32, of Memphis,

was an Act 309 inmate assigned to the jail from the Arkansas Department of Corrections to do maintenance, had tried to escape.

“The inmate (Douglas) had called his girlfriend and told her he was being released. Douglas had also called a cab company and asked to be picked up from the detention center and taken to West Memphis,” Craighead County sheriff’s deputies said in the affidavit.

KAIT reported investigators also interviewed Douglas May 20, in which he admitted calling for the cab, police said.

“Douglas told me that the driver of the cab had no knowledge that he was an inmate and was trying to escape. Detention officers noticed the taxi pull into the booking area of the Detention Center and were able to stop the driver before he left that area,” the affidavit noted.

Douglas was in the back seat of the cab and was arrested.

A $25,000 bond was set for Douglas, who will be arraigned June 26 in circuit court.

Also, in court Wednesday, authorities said they plan to revoke Douglas’ Act 309 status and send him back to the Arkansas Department of Corrections, where he was sentenced to 180 months in prison in 2017 for aggravated robbery-habitual offender.

Douglas was arrested May 17 on suspicion of criminal attempt to commit escape, 3rd degree after the incident at the Craighead County jail.

Douglas faces up to six years in prison on the attempted escape charge.

