Solar probe to pass through comet's tail for 'bonus science'

By  | 
Posted:  | 
Updated: Fri 10:27 AM, May 29, 2020

BERLIN (AP) — The European Space Agency says its Solar Orbiter will unexpectedly pass through the tail of a comet in the coming days.

Scientists plan to switch on the probe's instruments early to conduct some "bonus science." Solar Orbiter was launched in February on a mission to capture the first pictures of the sun's elusive poles.

ESA said similar chance flybys through a comet's tail have only been recorded six times previously and only after the event had taken place. The agency's director of science, Guenther Hasinger, said the unexpected encounter "provides a mission with unique opportunities and challenges, but that's good."

