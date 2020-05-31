"I Will Breathe" rally organizers disassociate with violent protesters Nashville

Protesters in Nashville held a rally against police brutality and racism following the death of George Floyd.

Things took a violent turn Saturday night when protesters smashed police units, damaged other city property and set fire to the city's courthouse.

"I Will Breathe" organizers took to social media condemning the violence.

"We witnessed white people defacing public property while marching and told them to stop. The people now attempting to set fire to the Metro Courthouse right now are NOT associated with today's peaceful protest rally. It ain't us. We urge everyone to go home."

At 10 p.m. central time, officers enforced a curfew and crowds left downtown.

At least one person was arrested.

