Will protests spark outbreaks of COVID-19?

Protests broke out across the country and continue after the death of George Floyd, a black man who handcuffed and pinned to the ground by a police officer who put his knee Floyd's neck until he stopped breathing.

ABC constructed a timeline of George Floyd's death, showing he died on May 25 after being arrested for allegedly using a counterfeit $20 bill. Cellphone video posted to Facebook went viral, showing Floyd on the ground, pinned by the officer, saying, "I can't breathe."

The officer, later identified as Derek Chauvin, was fired, along with three other officers, May 26. Protesters gathered in Minneapolis for days, and many other cities joined in. On May 29, Chavuvin was charged with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter. Minnesota has since launched a civil rights investigation of the Minneapolis Police Department .

However, protests continue, stretching into the second week after Floyd's death, and touching people and places all over America in the middle of a pandemic.

Some are concerned that the prolonged exposure of people in these massive groups of protesters and police could lead to a spike in cases of COVID-19.

On Tuesday, US Surgeon General Dr. Jerome Adams said to expect outbreaks of the virus, CNN reported. "Based on the way the disease spreads, there is every reason to expect that we will see new clusters and potentially new outbreaks moving forward."

CNN's chief medical correspondent Sanjay Gupta said that the impact of the protests in regard to the coronavirus might not be seen for three to four weeks, adding that the fact that the protests are taking place outside creates a lower risk of transmission of the virus.

In an interview on CBS, Scott Gottlieb, former commissioner of the Food and Drug Administration, voiced his concerns as well, saying that the protests, which brought tens of thousands of people together, could lead to an uptick in cases.

"There's going to be a lot of issues coming out of what's happened in the last week, but one of them is going to be that chains of transmission will have become lit from these gatherings," Gottlieb said.

However, some experts pointed to other factors that might mitigate an increase in cases. In an interview with the New York Times, Vanderbilt University infectious disease expert Dr. William Schaffner said, "The outdoor air dilutes the virus and reduces the infectious dose that might be out there, and if there are breezes blowing, that further dilutes the virus in the air ... There was literally a lot of running around, which means they’re exhaling more profoundly, but also passing each other very quickly."

As of June 2, the United States had seen just over than 100,000 deaths due to coronavirus and more than 1 million infections.

In Tennessee, more than 15,000 people had recovered from the virus.

