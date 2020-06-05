Free National Virtual Career Fair scheduled July 23

Career Center of the Southeast announced it will be hosting a free National Virtual Career Fair on Thursday, July 23.

The career fair will be from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and available for everyone nationwide.

Career Center of the Southeast will have employers from various industries across the country and will be providing opportunities for career seekers to submit resumes and talk virtually with hiring managers.

The career center says its mission in 2020 is to have 20,020 people back to work.

For more information on how to attend the virtual career fair visit the website here. here.

