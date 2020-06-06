Players suspended for 6 months for breaking virus curfew

The Chinese Football Association says six members of the national under-19 squad have been suspended for six months for violating virus control measures by leaving training camp at midnight to go drinking.

The 35-player training camp in Shanghai began on May 17. "It was a severe violation of the team's epidemic control regulations, and caused negative impacts on the whole team," the CFA was quoted as announcing by the official Xinhua News Agency.

The six players will have to sit out all matches through Nov. 30. They also face further punishment from their respective clubs.

