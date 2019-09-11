6 hurt in Florida workplace stabbing

The Tallahassee Police Department says a suspect is in custody after a stabbing at Dyke Industries, along Maryland Circle on the city's northwest side.

Police say there are multiple victims of the stabbing who were rushed to the hospital for treatment. Tallahassee Memorial Hospital says it received six patients from the incident.

A hospital spokesperson says those patients are being evaluated by the medical team, but they don't have more information at this time.

Officers were called to the scene around 8:37 a.m.

Maryland Circle is an industrial drive on the cities northwest side, near Mission Road and I-10.

Dyke Industries has locations across the southeast including Tallahassee and two others in Florida.

it provides residential and commercial building materials including interior and exterior doors, millwork, and windows.