6 people injured on flight landing in Knoxville

Six people were injured after a flight from Charlotte to Knoxville experienced turbulence during its descent to McGhee Tyson Airport.

A report from the Federal Aviation Administration says PSA Airlines Flight 5634 landed safely at 1 a.m., but the crew reported turbulence while the flight was descending from 19,000 to 16,000 feet.

The flight was initially scheduled to depart at 7:56 p.m. and arrive at 9:02 p.m., but the departure was delayed until 12:13 a.m.

According to McGhee Tyson Airport, six people were treated for their injuries.

Both pilots on the flight said that the seatbelt lights were on during the turbulence event.

No details about the extent of the passenger's injuries were released.

