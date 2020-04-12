6 people shot at California party despite state's stay-at-home order

Officials said that six people were shot at a party in California despite the state's stay-at-home order and social distancing guidelines from the CDC.

According to the Kern County Sheriff's Office, authorities responded to a call of multiple gunshots fired at a Bakersfield apartment around midnight on Saturday morning.

Deputies discovered six victims including a minor at the scene where they learned a large party was going on prior to the shooting.

All six victims were transported to a local hospital where they were treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

The shooting suspects were described by witnesses as four men driving a white sedan. No arrests have been made at this time.

