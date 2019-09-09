6-year-old boy, grandparents dead in Hermitage murder suicide

Three family members are dead after what police called a murder-suicide, according to a report from WTVF.

The shooting happened at a home on Dockside Drive in Hermitage around 7 p.m. Saturday night.

Police said 64-year-old Terry Majors shot his wife, Leigh Shea-Majors, 61, and his 6-year-old grandson Ty Dodson before taking his own life.

Major's 4-year-old granddaughter was not hurt and ran from the home to seek help from a neighbor.

