6-year-old donates ‘Rapunzel’ hair to kids with cancer

A 6-year-old in New Mexico donated her “Rapunzel” hair to children with cancer.

New Mexico's "Rapunzel" cuts her hair to donate to Wigs for Kids. (Source: CNN/KOAT)

Caleigh Pesina said she wanted to “make wigs for little girls and make them feel pretty again."

When she was 4 years old, she decided she wanted to cut her long hair and donate it to Wigs for Kids.

Wigs for Kids offers hair replacements to young cancer patients at no cost.

"She's always had a big heart, from donating her hair to buying the homeless population food," Nicole Pesina, her mother, said.

Pesina said they were watching TV one day when a St. Jude commercial played.

Caleigh asked why the kids didn't have hair and Pesina explained that the children have cancer.

Pesina said Caleigh immediately decided she wanted to donate her hair.

Revive Hair Salon, where she gets her hair cut, stepped in to help with the cause.

"We've had other kids come in and, you know, donate their hair, but never that young," Karen Garcia, one of the hairdressers, said.

They now offer the Caleigh haircut: a free cut for anyone who comes in to donate their hair.

Caleigh is hoping other kids will be inspired by her example.

Copyright 2020 KOAT via CNN. All rights reserved.