60 year anniversary for Sevier County Rescue Squad

Sevier County Rescue Squad celebrated 60 years of service to the community by saying thank you.

Sevier County Rescue Squad had their equipment on display Saturday for the public to see. (Source: Kyle Grainger, WVLT)

They hosted an event at the Sevier County Fairgrounds Saturday. Many fire departments through Seiver County and the UT Lifestar were on hand to show off all their equipment to keep you safe.

he rescue squad operates totally off of your donations. The chief says this was their way of saying thanks for that support, and hopes the community will continue to help.

"The Sevier County Rescue Squad giving back to Sevier County for 60 years. It will give the community a more understanding of what we do throughout the county and the state of Tennessee," said Chief Scott Sutton, Sevier County Rescue Squad.

The thank you celebration ended at 7 Saturday evening with plenty of fun, games and food.

