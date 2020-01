A 6.6-magnitude earthquake has struck Puerto Rico less than a day after another strong one hit the U.S. territory and caused heavy damage in some areas.

The U.S. Geological Survey said the quake hit just south of the island at a shallow depth of 10 kilometers before dawn on Tuesday.

Officials did not issue a tsunami warning.

There was no immediate report of injuries or damage.

