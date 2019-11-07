6th grader brought gun to school, McMinn Co. deputies say

According to the McMinn County Sheriff's Office, charges were pending against a 6th-grader who investigators said admitted to bringing a gun to E.K. Baker Elementary School in Athens on Wednesday.

Deputies said the 6th-grader told them he brought the gun to school a month earlier to "show off to his friends," but got scared and threw it over a fence.

The unloaded gun was found 20 yards away from school property near the woods when a child went to retrieve a ball.

The child was sent home from school with his grandmother and is expected to face charges in juvenile court.

