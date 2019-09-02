7-Year-Old Boy is First Recorded Death of Hurricane Dorian

ABACO, Bah (WVLT) The first recorded death from Hurricane Dorian has been confirmed as a 7-year-old boy in Abaco, according to The Bahamas Press.
The Bahamas Press tweeted that the boy, Lachino Mcintosh, drowned while his family was trying to relocate. His sister is also reported missing.
First death recorded in Abaco following Hurrican Dorian passage on Abaco....— Bahamas Press (@Bahamaspress) September 2, 2019
BP BREAKING| The first recorded death of Hurricane Dorian is now being confirmed. Seven year-old, Lachino Mcintosh, drowned after his family attempts to relocate their home. McIntosh's sister is missing pic.twitter.com/UQ99XPlBEa