7-Year-Old Boy is First Recorded Death of Hurricane Dorian

We're tracking Hurricane Dorian's progression. Photo provided by NOAA.
ABACO, Bah (WVLT) The first recorded death from Hurricane Dorian has been confirmed as a 7-year-old boy in Abaco, according to The Bahamas Press.

The Bahamas Press tweeted that the boy, Lachino Mcintosh, drowned while his family was trying to relocate. His sister is also reported missing.

 