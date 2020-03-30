Abortion clinic protest deemed non-essential, 7 charged in North Carolina

Seven people were charged for violating a county-wide stay at home order after they protested an abortion clinic in Greensboro, North Carolina.

Greensboro police said the seven people were protesting outside A Woman's Choice clinic Monday, March 30. WFMY reported that police said they tried to gain voluntary compliance before charging them with violating the order and resisting, delaying and obstructing a public officer.

WFMY reported that three of the people had been previously charged for violating the order on Saturday.

Police said Jason Oesterreich, Justin Reeder, and Isaiah Burner were charged for a second time. Andre Gonzalez, 42, of Mooresville, Richard Whittier, 46, of Mint Hill, Leroy Stokes Jr., 58, of Greensboro, and John Mcatee, 56, of Mint Hill were charged as well.

WFMY reported that police said the individuals arrested are part of a group that was contacted by police prior to their arrival on Saturday. Police informed the group that their presence at the Greensboro clinic would be considered non-essential activity and they would be subject to citation or arrest.

