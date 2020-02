According to Memphis Police Department, seven people were shot during a street race.

Memphis police said on Twitter that the shooting stemmed from an argument Saturday night while people were racing vehicles.

All victims are listed as non-critical. https://t.co/IMMhH6GVVn — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) February 16, 2020

All seven shooting victims were treated at a hospital and released as non-critical.

