7-year-old honorary Texas police officer dies of cancer

A 7-year-old in Texas, who captured the hearts of an entire community after she was sworn in as an honorary officer, has died of cancer.

The Freeport Police Department confirmed the child's passing in a Facebook post Tuesday.

"Abigail, also known as Officer Arias 758, went to be with our Lord early this morning surrounded by her family and friends," Freeport police wrote on their Facbeook. "Her love, compassion, and most importantly, her magnanimous spirit, will live on for generations to come."

At 4-years-old Abigail was diagnosed with a Wilms tumor in her kidney. This form of cancer has no cure.

The child underwent 90 rounds of chemotherapy before the cancer returned in April 2018.

The 7-year-old's dream was to become a police officer. In February, she was sworn in as Officer Arias 758.



Abigail was moved to hospice care in October.

"It’s both our duty and privilege to embody what Abigail taught us: to live life to the fullest, to never give up hope no matter the odds, to fight “the bad guys” passionately, and most importantly, to love one another - and always Stay Relentless," the post said.