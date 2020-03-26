$700k Tennessee Cash Jackpot hit in Knoxville

The Tennessee Lottery announced a Tennessee cash player in Knoxville hit the cash jackpot last night.

The lottery said a player in Knoxville won $707,589. The winning ticket was purchased at the Food City on Loves Creek Road.

In addition, a Powerball player won $50,000 in Knoxville after buying a ticket at the Tazewell Pike Market. A Powerball player in Ooltewah won $50,000 after purchasing a ticket at Tiger Market.

Lottery claim centers are temporarily closed due to the COVID-19, but the organization says players who win $50,000 or more can call to schedule an appointment to claim their prizes.

Players should call (615) 324-6688 to make an appointment.

Players can claim prizes under $600 at any of our retailer locations. Prizes of $600 or more can be claimed by mailing in the signed winning ticket with a completed claim form to P.O. Box 290636, Nashville, TN 37229-0636.

All mail-in claims for draw-style games must be postmarked within 180 days of the official winning draw date for that ticket. Instant games must be claimed within 90 days of the announced end of game. Players should remember to sign the back of their tickets, and it is suggested to use registered mail if mailing in claims.

