70K Tennesseans filed for unemployment last week

The Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development released the new numbers on Thursday, saying 74,772 claims were filed. The week before, 116,141 filed unemployment claims.

Nationally, 5.2 million filed initial unemployment claims in the last week.

In the last four weeks, 22 million people have filed unemployment claims.

Tennessee has started paying approved unemployment claimants their first installment of the $600 Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation (FPUC) benefit, in addition to their Tennessee Unemployment Compensation (TUC) benefit, according to a release from the state.

If you are self-employed in Tennessee, you might be having trouble applying for unemployment in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, Here is a link for help.

