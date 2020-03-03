77 people unaccounted for in Putnam County

PUTNAM COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) -- At least 25 people were killed and more than 200 hundred were injured after tornadoes tore through parts of Middle Tennessee on March 3.
Most of those fatalities came out of Putnam County, where 18 people were killed and at least 88 people were injured.
Officials said in a press conference late Tuesday evening that 77 people were unaccounted for.
Officials said they don't believe all those 77 are dead, injured or even missing. They said they developed the list of names after people called the helpline searching for loved ones.
They are asking for help connecting with these individuals:
Putnam County officials said to call 931-646-4636 if you are on this list.
Officials said that as of around 7 p.m. that first responders were 60 percent through with their search and that they would continue searching through the night. Two big areas they are targeting were West Haven and Hensley Road.
WVLT News anchor Amanda Hara went live on the scene in Putnam County near McBroom Chapel Road.
Residents were asked to hold off disposing of their debris as officials said they were developing a plan to dispose of it county-wide.
A permanent shelter was being constructed at the First Baptist Church on Walnut Avenue.
