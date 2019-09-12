8 Ways to protect your puppy's paws in the heat

If you have a furry friend it can be a “ruff” time to figure out whether they’re comfortable in the summer heat. Sometimes, it just takes a little extra time to give them the protection they need.

Here are WVLT’s top 8 ways to protect your puppy's paws:

1: Use treats to condition dogs to get comfortable with paw inspections.

2: Stay on the grass.

3: Try dog shoes.

4: Check the ground with your own hand. If it's too hot for you, it's too hot for your pooch.

5: Using socks on your dog's paws is a quick and easy fix.

6: Use dog paw wax

7: Check out those paws frequently to see if they are red or blistered.

8: Timing is everything. Walk your dog early or later in the day when the sun isn't so hot.

