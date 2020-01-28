8 children in Tennessee have died from flu

Eight children have died from the flu in Tennessee so far this season, officials reported.

The Tennessee Department of Health said Tuesday three of the reported deaths were in the Middle Grand Division and five were in the East Grand Division, WTVF reported.

One of those deaths happened in Blount County. According to Foothills Funeral Home, Paloma Olivia Harris died in mid-January at UT Medical Center due to the flu.

According to the UT Medical Center, the number of flu cases is higher this year compared to last year.

