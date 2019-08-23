Our countdown continues with number one in your program and number one in your hearts, man I can’t believe it you're going to be a senior this year?

8 days 'til football time in Tennessee / Source: (WVLT)

Yes sir, senior year.

You know one thing people might not know about you is that you were also recruited to play college basketball.

That’s right I just thought there was a little more opportunity in football so I went that route.

Were you an outside shooter can you knock them down?

Still can! I know you are friends with Lamonte turner and he tweeted out you were the best receiver in the country yea he and I are always joking about who is number one cause he wears number one as well.

How do you think I’d look, great!

It’s eight days until football time here in Tennessee.

