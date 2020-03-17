8 Tennessee men arrested in human trafficking sting

Eight Tennessee men were arrested and charged in connection to a human trafficking sting in Johnson City, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation announced.

Investigators said a two-day undercover operation began on March 12 aimed at "addressing human trafficking in East Tennessee." Officials placed fake ads on websites known to be linked to prostitution and commercial sex.

"The focus of the operation was to identify individuals seeking to engage in commercial sex acts with minors," the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said.

Todd Prewitt, Joseph Cunningham, Stephen Ezeagu, Malik Howse, Ronald Casdorph, John Hutchinson, Jared Curtis and Joseph Harless were charged with trafficking a person for commercial sex acts.

TBI said four women were cited and "offered services such as housing and counseling."

The TBI, the Johnson City Police Department, Homeland Security Investigations and the Community Coalition Against Human Trafficking participated in the undercover operation.

