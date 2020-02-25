Report: 8 million Americans have started medical-related crowdfunding campaigns

A new study says more and more Americans are turning to alternative methods to handle healthcare costs.

CBS News reported that eight million Americans have launched crowdfunding campaigns for themselves or a household member to cover medical expenses, according to a report from the National Opinion Research Center at the University of Chicago.

More than 12 million Americans said they have started a campaign to help someone outside of their immediate family to afford medical bills.

According to the report, one in five Americans said they have donated to medical-related campaigns, while 61 percent said they donated to a relative's, coworker's or acquaintance's crowdfunding campaign. Thirty-five said they donated to a campaign for someone they didn't know personally.

A study from 2019 said medical bills are the No. 1 reason Americans file for personal bankruptcy.

Read the full report from CBS News here.

