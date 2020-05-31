8 p.m. curfew announced for Nashville on Sunday following protests

Nashville Mayor John Cooper announced an 8 p.m. curfew for the city on Sunday night.

The curfew will remain in effect until Monday at 6 a.m.

Nearly 30 businesses in the city were damaged during the protests and 28 people were arrested.

Mayor Cooper told WTVF

the violence and destruction following Saturday's peaceful rally was an act of "hooliganism."

One of the buildings damaged on Saturday was the Historic Courthouse. Officials said one of the items used to break windows at the courthouse was a plaque honoring Civil Rights activist Diane Nash.

The office of Deputy Mayor Brenda Haywood was reportedly one of the worst damaged rooms in the building.

On Saturday, Mayor Cooper signed an executive order declaring a civil emergency for one week. It is unclear if the curfew will be extended through the week.

