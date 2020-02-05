8 special ways to spend Valentine's Day in East Tennessee

1: Under the Ocean Valentine's Day Dinner at Ripley's Aquarium

According to Ripley's website, "Each Valentine’s Dinner Package includes Adult Admission Tickets for Ripley’s Aquarium of the Smokies, a Romantic Dinner and Dessert, two Souvenir Champagne Flutes two Complimentary Drinks, a Souvenir Photo, Music and More!"

2: Valentine Starlight Cruise on the Volunteer Princess

Sail away on Valentine's Day with a two-hour cruise around Knoxville on the Tennessee River.

According to the Volunteer Princess website, " Take a seat at your private table with a red rose. Enjoy a two-and-a-half-hour cruise around Knoxville and indulge on a decadent four-course meal featuring fresh ingredients. Sip on a glass of champagne and visit our bar on the upper deck. Make your night extra special with our romance or gold package! We promise the most romantic dinner cruise in Knoxville."

3:'Love is in the Air' event at the Gatlinburg SkyBridge

Guests can purchase a special Valentine's Day "Smoky Mountain Ride and Dine" package which includes dinner for two at Ole Red and SkyLift Park Admission tickets for $89.

4: "Meh" Anti-Valentine's pop-up market

If you're sick of all the mushy stuff this one is for you: The "Meh" Anti-Valentines pop-up market is set for February 9 at Birdhouse Knoxville. Learn more about the event here.

5: Romeo and Juliet at the Tennessee Theater

An opera of the Shakespeare classic Romeo and Juliet will be performed at the Tennessee Theater. The show will be performed in French with English subtitles projected. Go here to get tickets.

6:Valentine's Day wine and chocolate pairing

The Winery at Seven Springs Farm in Maynardville is hosting a wine and chocolate pairing event on Valentine's Day. According to the event website, "chocolates will include sweet treats, spicy treats, savory treats and of course chocolate covered bacon!" To get tickets call (865) 745-2902.

7:Onesie pub crawl

Don't feel like dressing up? A $5 wrist band will grant admission to anyone wearing a onesie at multiple Old City bars.To buy a wristband in advance click here.

8: Cocktail Class at Maple Hall

Spend an evening learning how to make amazings drinks at Maple Hall. According to the event website, participants will be treated to specialty cocktails and hors d'oeuvres in the upsairs lounge area. An experienced bartender will share the tricks of the trade. To learn more click here.

