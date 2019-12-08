8 things to do, see in Jacksonville before UT's bowl game

The Vols are headed to Jacksonville for the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl. WVLT has prepared fans making the trip with all the activities and sights you can see while in Florida.

THINGS TO SEE

- Catty Shack Ranch

1860 Starratt Rd, Downtown, FL 32226

If you're feeling adventurous head to the Catty Shack Ranch. This tiger-focused ranch has a conservation mission, often rescuing tigers and other big cats from inhumane captivity. You can get tours of the ranch and watch the tigers at play.

- St. Johns Town Center

If you're in the mood to do some shopping, stop by the St. Johns Town Center. This open-air shopping mall has over 175 stores and more than 20 restaurants. Visitors can explore a wide range of stores from Target to Tiffany & Co. There are also three hotels inside the St. Johns Town Center.

- Museum of Science and History (MOSH)

MOSH is one of the largest planetariums in the U.S. Visitors can see award-winning exhibits like Currents of Time and Atlantic Tails to the Florida Naturalist’s Center, which houses animals that are native to Northeast Florida, there is something for all ages to discover.

- Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens

If you're looking for an attraction that is fun for the whole family stop by the Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens. Florida's award-winning zoo has over 2,000 animals and 1,000 plants in its collection. The top attractions include the Range of the Jaguar exhibit and the Malayan tigers.

THINGS TO DO:

- City of Jacksonville's New Year's Eve Fireworks

Tuesday, Dec. 31 at midnight

Downtown Jacksonville along the St. Johns River

1001 Museum Circle

- NYE at Top Golf -- Glow All Out for 2020

Tuesday, Dec. 31, 9 p.m. to 1 a.m.

Topgolf Jacksonville

10531 Brightman Blvd

- SEC Pep Rally

Wednesday, Jan. 1, 7 p.m.

Jax Beach Seawalk Pavilion at Deck the Chairs

- AEW Dynamite

Wednesday, Jan. 1, 7:30 p.m.

Daily’s Place Amphitheater

