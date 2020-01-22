80-year-old woman struck by vehicle on Kingston Pike

An 80-year-old woman was transported to the hospital for minor injuries after getting struck by a vehicle at an intersection on Kingston Pike.

The Knoxville Police Department said officers responded to a crash near the intersection of Kingston Pike and Carr Street around 1:50 p.m. on January 22.

Investigators said a vehicle was at a stop sign and went to turn left onto Kingston Pike. Police said the victim was crossing Kingston Pike as the vehicle pulled out, and the driver did not see the woman and hit her with their front bumper.

Police said there was no visible damage to the vehicle and the victim was transported to the University of Tennessee Medical Center with what appeared to be minor injuries.

