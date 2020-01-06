$800 of tools stolen from KCDC contractor in Montgomery Village

Records from the Knoxville Police Department show $800 of tools and plumbing supplies were stolen December 31 from a contractor working near Montgomery Village.

The report said padlocks that secured a storage unit at the construction site appeared to have been cut open using either a torch or a chisel.

Three items were taken including a Cobalt steel saw, a Milwaukee Pex tool, and a box of copper plumbing fittings.

A witness at the scene told investigators they saw someone inside the storage unit and yelled at them, which caused them to run off.

Police said a bag with a bolt cutter was found inside the storage unit which did not belong to the unit's owner.

No one has been arrested in relation to the incident.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.