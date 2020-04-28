88 inmates at Tennessee prison test positive for COVID-19

Officials with the Tennessee Department of Corrections said 88 inmates tested positive for COVID-19 at the Trousdale Turner Correctional Center in Hartsville.

The CoreCivic facility conducted mass testing of inmates last week. Officials said 233 inmates were tested. Of those tests, 143 were negative and 88 were positive. Two tests are still pending.

All of the inmates were asymptomatic at the time of testing. The facility is currently conducting contact tracing for all staff and inmates

Copyright 2020 WVLT via WTVF. All rights reserved.

