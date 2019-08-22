9 days til football time in Tennessee

We are inching ever closer to kick-off of football time in Tennessee and I'm with runningback Tim Jordan. You’ve got to be ready to get going right?

Yes sir ready to kick it off

Alright, you are majoring in kinesiology, right?

Actually, I switched to communications.

Well did you get to apply any of that kinesiology in football?

Yes, I did it’s the study of muscles and movement so it applied very well.

You are a bruising type back you don’t like to go out of bounds.

That’s right I actually enjoy the contact I don’t shy away from it.

Tell the fans how many days.

There are nine days until Tennessee football.

