9 programs exceed expectations in latest educator preparation report card

The Tennessee Board of Education said nine educators exceeded expectations in their preparation of Tennessee's future teachers and school leaders.

“Our latest report card shows us that more educator preparation programs are meeting or even exceeding expectations in their work to prepare our state’s future teachers,” said Dr. Sara Morrison, executive director of the State Board of Education. “As we continue our partnership with program providers, we look forward to continuing to raise the bar on how we define successful educator preparation in Tennessee.”

For the 2018-19 school year, Carson-Newman University, East Tennessee State University, Lipscomb University, the Memphis Teacher Residency, Milligan College, Teach for America Nashville-Chattanooga,

Union University, the University of Memphis, and the University of Tennessee-Knoxville received the highest performance category of Exceeds Expectations on the report card.

