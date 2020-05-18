9-year-old Kentucky boy missing after suspected abduction

Kentucky State Police are investigating a possible child abduction that occurred in McCreary County.

According to KSP, 30-year-old Briana Ylisa Giovannini of Las Vegas, Nevada unlawfully took her non-custodial son, 9-year-old Silas Fallen, from his home in McCreary County just after 11:30 am Sunday.

Officials say they were last seen leaving the home in a beige van.

Silas Fallen is described as a white male, 4’4” tall, weighing 60 lbs, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with any information about the location of Silas Fallen is asked to call KSP Post 11 at (606) - 878 - 6622.

