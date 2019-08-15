9-year-old girl shot to death when suspect shot into wrong Dallas apartment

A neighborhood is stunned after a young girl was shot and killed on Wednesday.

Dallas Police said on Wednesday around 5:30 p.m., they arrived to find a 9-year-old girl with a gunshot wound.

They performed CPR, and she was taken to a nearby hospital but didn't make it.

Police said the shooting appears to be gang-related.

Multiple suspects came to an apartment looking for a tenant inside.

When the tenant refused to come out, they went around to the back of the apartment.

Police said one suspect then fired a shot into the wrong apartment, striking the girl.

“I can’t hardly imagine the toll this has taken on the family, but even the officers that have to respond to scenes like this. Its a scene that we never want to respond to,” Sgt. Warren Mitchell said.

Police are searching for the suspects.

Bridgette Daniels was walking to the mailbox when she heard gunshots.

“I just came over as soon as I could,” Daniels said.

Lakeitha Washington, visibly shaken, said she is best friends with the 9-year-old’s mother.

“I was praying for better news,” Washington said. “This is a baby. This is crazy; this is beyond crazy.”

“I don’t feel safe at all. I wish me and my kids could actually go somewhere else to live. I don’t feel safe over here,” she added.

The girl isn’t the only child in the U.S. to die in a random shooting this week.

Xavier Usanga, 7, was shot and killed Monday while he and his sisters played in the backyard of their home in St. Louis, CNN reported.

He is one of seven children killed by gunfire in St. Louis so far this year.

