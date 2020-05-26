'90 Day Fiance' star shows up in Knoxville unexpectedly

Entertainment Tonight reported that a Russian star from the hit TLC show '90 Day Fiance' showed up in Knoxville unexpectedly Sunday.

Varya Malina, 30, reportedly traveled all the way from Russia to Knoxville, Tennessee to surprise Geoffrey Paschel, 41, after rejecting his proposal on the show.

According to ET, Malina said she regretted rejecting the proposal and traveled all the way to Knoxville to see Paschel after he wouldn't return her calls or texts.

The two reportedly went to Hi-Wire Brewing, a brewery in South Knoxville.

