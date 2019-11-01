91-year-old barber still works every day, drops new gospel album

A 91-year-old barber is changing more than just his customer’s hair.

“I’m just a nobody,” he sings as he works.

But sometimes a nobody is your somebody. At Gam's Barbershop in Mechanicsville — At 91-years old, Agnew says, “I’m still here!”

He's still working hard every day. And as you can imagine, he's picked up some lessons along the way.

"I believe in speak when you are spoken to, laugh when you are tickled, come when you are called," said Agnew, but one lesson tops the rest.

"Serving the Lord will pay off after a while."

It's also the name of Harold’s new album — together the group calls themselves 'Brother Agnew and the Angel Voices.'

"A song is a feeling,” he says. A feeling he wants to share with everyone.

"It was emotional. When you hear him sing, there is an authenticity that is undeniable. I can hear 91 years of joy and 91 years of pain," said Knoxville radio host, Hallerin Hilton Hill.

Harold grew up on a South Carolina farm. "I'm a country boy," he says. He was one of fifteen kids.

"I don't worry about anything. Worry and stress will tear you down."

At 91 years, nothing will tear him down. A reminder that sometimes

you're a somebody to someone.

