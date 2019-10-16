94-year-old Florida man kills wife in murder-suicide attempt

Florida police have arrested a 94-year-old man and charged him with first-degree premeditated murder after detectives say he killed his wife in a murder-suicide attempt but was unable to kill himself when the gun malfunctioned.

Officers were called to the 6000 block of Aston Gardens Drive around 7:30pm Monday night when Wayne Juhlin called police to report his wife was dead.

Police established a crime scene and interviewed Juhlin. Detectives say his 80-year-old wife was suffering from dementia and Juhlin decided to end her life by shooting her.

According to detectives, Juhlin said he turned the gun on himself, intent on taking his own life, but the gun malfunctioned and he eventually called 911 to report his wife was dead.

Juhlin was arrested and taken to the Sarasota County Jail.

Officials want to stress the fact that there is help in our community and that caregivers don’t have to do it alone.

“It’s not going to take away the fact that these are very difficult and stressful times for individuals, but they oftentimes overlook their needs while caring for someone with a chronic disease, and our goal is to keep both family members as healthy as possible,” Paula Falk, the Director of Caregiving Services at the Senior Friendship Center, said.

The Senior Friendship Center has multiple locations in Sarasota County, and each has its own caregiving services. There are dozens of resources that they can connect you with for support, as well as an adult daycare to give caregivers a break when they need it.

“Part of the process, or one of the difficulties, is that people don’t always take action. They might hear what’s available, but still think they can do this themselves. We try to confront that belief system and let people know that they don’t have to give up everything,” Falk explained.

