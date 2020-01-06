A Coca-Cola semi-truck crashed into a Pennsylvania home

A Coca-Cola tractor-trailer crashed into a Pennsylvania house after jumping a curb on a foggy Saturday morning, police said.

According to police, the truck driver said he was going about 20 miles per hour when the accident happened around 6:30 a.m. Saturday in Quakertown, Pennsylvania.

"I just couldn't believe it," homeowner Joseph Diberardino said. "There was a big bang. The whole house shook. I looked out the window to see what happened, and there he was."

According to WFMZ, the stretch of road is a frequent site of accidents, even in good weather. Houses along the road have large boulders in front as a buffer from traffic.

“This is probably the worst one I’ve seen on this turn. We’ve had cars come in, flip around the corner here, but never seen one go straight across like this, do that much damage,” said Quakertown Fire Chief Brian Guenst.

Diberardino’s house and an adjoining structure were damaged. The family who lives in the other home is out of town.

There were no injuries.

