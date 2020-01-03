All-male dance show coming to Pigeon Forge

Aussie Heat, a Las Vegas-based all-male dance show, plans to make an appearance in Pigeon Forge. The show was featured in Australia on their version of Australia’s Got Talent and So You Think You Can Dance.

Source: (Grand Majestic Theater/Aussie Heat)

The show is billed as a hip hop, break and street dancing group that the owners of Grand Majestic Theater in Pigeon Forge thought would bring new energy in the winter.

So they decided to give it a try for girlfriends weekends and even a night out for husbands and wives.

“I think you’re going to have a really good time with it because they are very, very talented, they dance, they entertain, they maybe might do a little bit of their shirts off right there. But hey you know what, it’s just very different,” said Jackie Miranda, Grand Majestic Theater. “They’ll see something different than Pigeon Forge has ever had, but also the level of dancing and the level of them coming out into the audience and entertaining you and getting you involved in it.”

Miranda said she’s been in Vegas with her own Soul of Motown show and decided to bring a little Vegas home to Pigeon Forge during a slower time of year so the locals could enjoy.

The Aussie Heat show is at the Grand Majestic Dinner Theater on January 11th.

