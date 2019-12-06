A banana duct-taped to a wall sells for $120,000 at Art Basel Miami

A banana duct-taped to a wall sold for $120,000 at Miami's Art Basel this week.

The three pieces were arguably the most talked-about artwork at this year's event. The gallery owner said two of the three editions sold. The latest piece is expected to go for $150,000.

The artwork called "The Comedian" was created by Italian artist, Maurizio Cattelan who came up with the concept more than a year ago.

"Back then, Cattelan was thinking of a sculpture that was shaped like a banana," Galerie Perrotin said. "Every time he traveled, he brought a banana with him and hung it in his hotel room to find inspiration. He made several models: first in resin, then in bronze and in painted bronze (before) finally coming back to the initial idea of a real banana."

The pieces are made of bananas bought in a Miami grocery store and single pieces of duct tape. The gallery's founder, Emmanuel Perrotin, said the bananas are "a symbol of global trade, a double entendre, as well as a classic device for humor."

The gallery warned potential buyers there are no clear instructions about what to do if the bananas start to decompose.

