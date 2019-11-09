A cold night for football in Kentucky

Tennessee looks to pick up its third consecutive win and first road victory on Saturday against SEC East foe Kentucky.

The game is slated for a 7:30 p.m. (ET) kick off and will be the Vols' penultimate road contest of the regular season. A victory would put UT (4-5, 2-3 SEC) at .500, with the team looking for its first win in Lexington, Ky., since its 52-21 triumph in 2015.

Saturday's contest will be televised on SEC Network with Tom Hart (PxP), Jordan Rodgers (analyst), and Cole Cubelic (sideline) on the call.

Fans can also listen to Tennessee's official radio broadcast on the Vol Network (WIVK-FM 107.7) and satellite radio (XM Ch. 380, Internet Ch. 969). Bob Kesling (PxP), Tim Priest (analyst) and Brent Hubbs (analyst) will call the action all season long.

Fans can listen to the official Vol Network broadcast at the game on FM 101.7.