A day in the life of Lady Vols coach Kellie Harper

Many of us are now working from home, including Lady Vols head coach Kellie Harper, who is managing a top-notch basketball program amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

From keeping in touch with her players to meeting with her staff about everything from basketball operations to recruiting, Kellie's keeping busy.

It’s been a little over a year since Kellie Harper was introduced as Lady Vols head basketball coach. How things have changed since! The grind continues for the coach as she juggles team and family during

Covid-19.

Harper is working hard to return her beloved Lady Vols to prominence, but that journey is a bit different now that most people are working from home. ”To be honest with you it’s been very, very busy. There has not been down time for us," Coach Harper told us.

Coach Harper says during this time at home, she and her husband Jon, along with the kids, have played just about every game you can and that the children are handling this time well, "They’re doing great, and yes, we’ve played several board games, we have watched a lot of movies. Kiley's been going to daycare and then our nanny has been working with Jackson with school work so he has continued to progress with reading and writing which is really important for kindergartners.”

The other aspect of Kellie’s daily life that never changes, pandemic or not, is recruiting—something the coach says takes up a good portion of her time, ”We can’t have visits, we can’t have recruits actually come to campus so we go to them virtually. A lot of communication with our staff taking three, four, five times a day."

Kellie and her staff are also keeping tabs on the current player and holding team meetings via Zoom., which is something Harper’s getting good at having recently crashed a UT Public Speaking class. The coach and her players have also used the internet to reach out to Lady Vol Nation, doing so recently with a virtual high five, ”I think we have a creative team that can still get things out and showcase our personality and showcase what it’s like to be a Lady Vol. “

As for the uncertain times we’re living in, Harper says a lot of unknowns remain and that right now understanding and being flexible is a big deal!

The coach and her staff have signed two players for next season including versatile athlete Marta Suarez who is from Spain.

Copyright WVLT News. All rights reserved.