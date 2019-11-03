A great time to visit Sevier County

Fall continues in the Smokies and business owners say they're expecting another busy week in the tourist area.

Traffic continues to pour into Sevier County for fall. (Source: Kyle Grainger, WVLT )

Sevierville's Chamber of Commerce says they've had plenty of people calling about weekend events. The leaves are finally reaching peak color in the Smokies as some resorts offer some great discounts.

"And it's a good time to come and visit because you can find wilderness at the Smokies is running $99-weekday rates right now. So if you want to come up, with our without the kids," said Amanda Marr, Sevierville Chamber of Commerce. "There's so many wonderful things to see and do and we just encourage everyone to come and enjoy the Smokies with us this fall."

One more week of fall and then the chamber says they'll get ready for Smoky Mountain Winterfest.

