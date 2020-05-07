A look back at pandemics and viruses in East Tennessee

These are historical times that we live in, and while it may seem new to us, its not new to East Tennessee.

Our Harry Sullivan spoke with Adam Alfrey, the senior curator at the East Tennessee History Center about our time, and the similarities to 100 years ago.

"In terms of epidemics, Knoxvillians have been dealing with epidemics for a long time." said Alfrey. "We go back to the 1800's, cholera was referred to as "King Cholera." It was deadly and it came back in different cycles. It is interesting to note they were interested in statistics and metrics, just as we are today. They wanted to know how many active cases were in the city and wanted to discuss how they were going to come to an accurate count."

Just like our health departments in East Tennessee today, the health departments of old played a major role in helping citizens stay safe.

"Some other documents that we have from that year are the handbills, from public works, reminding Knoxville residents to clean up their properties, because cholera was spread through unsanitary conditions. If you didn't comply there was a 25 dollar fine that was issued," said Alfrey.

While this may seem like a long time ago, you can still see visual examples in our region of diseases like tuberculosis.

"Drive out to Tazewell Pike at Beverly Park, that was the Beverly Hills sanatorium that was built in 1924 to care for tuberculosis cases. So we've been living with infectious diseases in our community for quite some time," said Alfrey.

The East Tennessee History Center now needs your help to document your COVID-19 experience. To share your story, visit



Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.